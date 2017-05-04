Mac DeMarco on His New Album 'This Old Dog': 'I Wrote These Songs for Myself'

Mac DeMarco 's calming, laid-back attitude is mirrored in his 80s-esque, synth-driven slow jams. His latest LP, This Old Dog , sees the recent 27-year-old deliver his most personal music yet with lyrics that speak to family matters -- namely his often absent father -- and growing out of his 20s; all while managing to create a body of work that, at times, feels ageless and entirely anonymous.

