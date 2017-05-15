Lower East Side synagogue blaze was l...

Lower East Side synagogue blaze was likely arson: cops

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Firefighters battle a three-alarm fire at a historic Beth Hamedrash Hagodol synagogue on Norfolk St. on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. The massive fire that tore through a long-closed, landmarked Lower East Side synagogue was no accident, officials said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 5 min NEMO 3,859
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 39 min jimi-yank 336,654
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr the don 44,489
Fox is going down (Dec '09) 1 hr friend of interes... 7,061
Time to go? (Jun '15) 1 hr friend of interes... 13,315
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 3 hr Katrina34 16,366
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 3 hr Katrina34 17,963
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 3 hr Katrina34 1,729
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for New York County was issued at May 16 at 5:32PM EDT

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,922 • Total comments across all topics: 281,079,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC