Lower East Side synagogue blaze was likely arson: cops
Firefighters battle a three-alarm fire at a historic Beth Hamedrash Hagodol synagogue on Norfolk St. on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. The massive fire that tore through a long-closed, landmarked Lower East Side synagogue was no accident, officials said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|5 min
|NEMO
|3,859
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|39 min
|jimi-yank
|336,654
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|the don
|44,489
|Fox is going down (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|friend of interes...
|7,061
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|friend of interes...
|13,315
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|3 hr
|Katrina34
|16,366
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|Katrina34
|17,963
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Katrina34
|1,729
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC