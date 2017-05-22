Loisaida Festival Celebrates 30 Years of New York's Puerto Rican and Latino Roots
Loisaida, Inc. is proud to announce the 30th Annual Loisaida Festival , Sunday, May 28th, from 11am to 5pm along Loisaida Avenue from 6th to 12th Street. This year the Festival celebrates three decades as the largest public open-air event in Lower Manhattan dedicated to preserving Puerto Rican and Latinx culture, deeply rooted in Loisaida - Spanglish for the Lower East Side.
