Kell Brook out to prove GGG destruction was a fluke
Kell Brook moved up two weight divisions to fight Gennady Golovkin last September and all he got for his effort was a broken eye socket. He'll pick on somebody his own size Saturday when he defends his IBF welterweight championship against Errol Spence Jr. in Sheffield, England.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 min
|Unbiased Chargers...
|337,030
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|6 min
|Paul Yanks
|44,672
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|10 min
|Guinness Drinker
|3,762
|TRUMP PLEADS FIFTH on MISSING TAX RETURNS !
|14 min
|TRUMP and PUTIN
|3
|LYING DONALD ! - " I Never Mentioned ISREAL ! "
|18 min
|TRUMP VALDEMORT
|2
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|20 min
|Princess Hey
|16,508
|CAN FLUTIE DO IT ? - Can Trump bring Peace to t...
|21 min
|WE are ALL MUD PE...
|17
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|Drew
|1,716
|Skype Names
|22 hr
|hbcman45
|49
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC