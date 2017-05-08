Judge: New York-New Jersey bombing tr...

Judge: New York-New Jersey bombing trial won't be moved

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this Dec. 20, 2016 file photo, Ahmad Khan Rahimi, the man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York's Chelsea neighborhood, sits in court in Elizabeth, N.J. The trial of Rahimi will occur in Manhattan after a judge on Monday, May 8, 2017, rejected a request by defense lawyers to move it to Vermont or Washington, D.C., on the grounds prejudicial publicity will have less effect on potential jurors there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 18 min Goober of Glovers... 3,727
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 21 min spocko 88
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr Princess Hey 16,290
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr jimi-yank 44,343
Gays = Satan= Lake Of Fire ( REPENT) 1 hr forever is forever 6
HOW can We SAVE the WORLD from CAPITALISM ?! 2 hr 2 Dogs 23
Airlines call it "Partnering" 2 hr Drag Me Off AirPl... 2
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 5 hr Bobby V 1,691
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 hr John-K 314,171
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 13 hr YANKEES 4 LIFE 336,388
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,484 • Total comments across all topics: 280,885,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC