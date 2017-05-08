Judge: New York-New Jersey bombing trial won't be moved

In this Dec. 20, 2016 file photo, Ahmad Khan Rahimi, the man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York's Chelsea neighborhood, sits in court in Elizabeth, N.J. The trial of Rahimi will occur in Manhattan after a judge on Monday, May 8, 2017, rejected a request by defense lawyers to move it to Vermont or Washington, D.C., on the grounds prejudicial publicity will have less effect on potential jurors there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.