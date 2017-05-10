Insults drove shooter to open fire on...

Insults drove shooter to open fire on trash-talking 12-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A 12-year-old boy shot in the ankle outside a Brooklyn housing development was taunting a rival group of teens when he was wounded, police sources said Tuesday. The pre-teen admitted to police that hours before he was shot outside the Pink Houses in East New York Monday he and two pals first mocked the rival group - and were shot at by one of those boys, sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chuck Schumer went on a bender last nite 8 min T Dolan 1
God is great 18 min LMAO 3
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 31 min jimi-yank 336,428
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 44 min Nemo 1,696
Time to go? (Jun '15) 1 hr Maybe Truth 13,297
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr cpeter1313 314,186
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr Hedley Lamarr 16,300
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 2 hr Sherrif Joe 44,374
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 6 hr Boy George - FBId... 3,745
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,285 • Total comments across all topics: 280,912,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC