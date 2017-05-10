Insults drove shooter to open fire on trash-talking 12-year-old
A 12-year-old boy shot in the ankle outside a Brooklyn housing development was taunting a rival group of teens when he was wounded, police sources said Tuesday. The pre-teen admitted to police that hours before he was shot outside the Pink Houses in East New York Monday he and two pals first mocked the rival group - and were shot at by one of those boys, sources said.
