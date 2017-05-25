Indian national charged as man behind LaGuardia security breach
Rep. Peter King called for a full investigation and explanation of how the man was able to walk unimpeded past a security guard from the airport's baggage claim to the off-limits area. An Indian national was arrested and charged as the man behind a La Guardia Airport security breach that forced the evacuation of a busy terminal.
