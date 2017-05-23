ID Released For Man Killed In Route 22 Head-On Crash
A Dutchess County man has been identified as the victim of a head-on crash on Route 22 in Southeast on Tuesday, according to Putnam County Sheriff's office. Injured were Peter V. Cardone, 72, and his wife, Josephine C. Cardone, 69, both of Bayside in Queens, police said.
