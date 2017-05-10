Hurricane season 2017 looms: Prepare ...

Hurricane season 2017 looms: Prepare now with new safety measures

To prepare for the upcoming 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, new safety initiatives were announced to increase public awareness of storm hazards in at-risk areas. The New York City Emergency Management Department unveiled new coastal storm evacuation route signs to increase year-round awareness of hurricane risks and direct residents to higher ground.

