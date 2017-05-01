Homeless man arrested for punching st...

Homeless man arrested for punching stranger's teeth in Queens

4 hrs ago

A homeless man is accused of sucker-punching an elderly stranger at a Queens bus stop and knocking out two of the man's teeth, cops said Sunday.

