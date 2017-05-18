Hit-and-run crash critically injures 8-year-old girl in Brooklyn
The girl was crossing E. 31st St. near Avenue P in Marine Park when a car slammed into her around 5:30 p.m., according to authorities. The girl was crossing E. 31st St. near Avenue P in Marine Park when a car slammed into her around 5:30 p.m., according to authorities.
