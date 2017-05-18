Gang fight near Queens playground kil...

Gang fight near Queens playground kills Latin Kings member

13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Bronx resident Joshua Flores, 23, was shot in the shoulder about 9:30 p.m. The bullet ripped through his body and lodged into his jaw, sources said. A fatal shooting outside a Queens playground occurred during a gang rumble involving baseball bats and guns, officials said Friday.

