Fresh Kills Landfill Health Threats Warrant New $500K Study, Officials Say
Staten Islanders have not forgotten the stench from the Fresh Kills Landfill, and now, more than 16 years after the dump was closed, local politicians are calling on the city to determine if those smells were also dangerous. "The odor of a landfill is caused by particulate matter in the air, so if you were smelling the landfill as you grew up or lived on Staten Island there's a chance that you inhaled particulate matter," Councilman Joe Borelli said at a Tuesday morning news conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.
