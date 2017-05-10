Four shot in streak of Queens shootings; two struggling for lives
Police at a Mayda Road, Queens home where a 37-year-old man was found shot in the neck on Sunday. A streak of shootings in Queens Sunday morning left four people shot - two of them fighting for their lives - police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|Wall specialist
|3,806
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|rainmaker2016
|16,339
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Jimiyanks
|336,540
|WHO will Be The NEXT Mrs. Trump ?
|2 hr
|Mighty righty
|2
|The BIGGLIEST BALD-FACED LIAR in AMERICAN HISTO...
|2 hr
|Mighty righty
|5
|HOW can We SAVE the WORLD from CAPITALISM ?!
|2 hr
|Mighty righty
|34
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|3 hr
|Paul Yanks
|44,448
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|John-K
|314,248
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|Jimiyanks
|1,726
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC