Former New Jersey Officer Convicted for Fatal Drunk Driving Crash on Staten Island
A former Linden police officer was found guilty Thursday of homicide and other charges for a car crash that killed two people on Staten Island in March of 2015. Pedro Abad, 29, was convicted of all charges, including Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, the Staten Island district attorney's office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|winner
|7,691
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|winner
|17,883
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|winner
|16,261
|MillionaireMatch - #1 Millionaire Dating App Fo...
|2 hr
|MMapp
|1
|5 arrested in ATV bust in NY pine barrens (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|ThisBdumb
|71
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|3 hr
|Guinness Drinker
|3,809
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|3 hr
|Carlos
|44,250
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|rainmaker2016
|1,654
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC