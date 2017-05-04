Former New Jersey Officer Convicted f...

Former New Jersey Officer Convicted for Fatal Drunk Driving Crash on Staten Island

A former Linden police officer was found guilty Thursday of homicide and other charges for a car crash that killed two people on Staten Island in March of 2015. Pedro Abad, 29, was convicted of all charges, including Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, the Staten Island district attorney's office said.

