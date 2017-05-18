For two hours, teen escapes police custody in Brooklyn
Police say a teenager who was arrested for robbery and assault escaped police custody in Brooklyn and was on the loose for two hours early Sunday. A teenager who was arrested for robbery and assault escaped police custody in Brooklyn and was on the loose for two hours early Sunday, cops said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil...
|3 min
|overlord
|13
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|Patriot
|13,344
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|5 hr
|Paul Yanks
|44,568
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|5 hr
|Paul Yanks
|336,815
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|5 hr
|rainmaker2016
|16,416
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|5 hr
|slick willie expl...
|164
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|3,693
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|Sat
|blondeestarx
|1,736
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC