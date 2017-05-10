Flood barrier need questioned
From NY1 : Beautiful views off Breezy Point in the Rockaways could change; Connecting Queens all the way to Sandy Hook, New Jersey could be a barrier to shelter the city from flooding. "This would save lives," said Bob Yaro of Storm Surge Working Group.
