Fire sweeps through Artichoke Basille's Pizza in East Village

11 hrs ago

The fire started in the pizzeria on E. 14th St. near Second Ave. just before the restaurant's 5 a.m. closing time, according to witnesses. A fire swept through the walls of Artichoke Basille's Pizza in the East Village early Friday, causing extensive damage to the famed eatery.

