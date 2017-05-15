EXCLUSIVE: Queens man confesses to sh...

EXCLUSIVE: Queens man confesses to shooting own brother in neck

10 hrs ago

Cadien Gore confessed to cops that he blasted his own brother in the neck, nearly killing him, on Sunday at about 6:30 a.m. in South Queens, authorities said. Cadien Gore confessed to cops that he blasted his own brother in the neck, nearly killing him, on Sunday at about 6:30 a.m., authorities said.

