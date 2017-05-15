EXCLUSIVE: Queens man confesses to shooting own brother in neck
Cadien Gore confessed to cops that he blasted his own brother in the neck, nearly killing him, on Sunday at about 6:30 a.m. in South Queens, authorities said. Cadien Gore confessed to cops that he blasted his own brother in the neck, nearly killing him, on Sunday at about 6:30 a.m., authorities said.
