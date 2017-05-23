Ex-Server at Trendy Eatery Alleges He Was Fired for Being HIV Positive
In a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, a former employee of New York restaurant-to-the-stars Buddakan alleges he was fired because he is HIV positive. The New York Post reports that Jack Mountford, a 27-year-old actor-dancer who has been living with HIV since 2010, began working at Buddakan as a server in February 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|26 min
|Princess Hey
|16,484
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|31 min
|NEMO
|3,738
|Trump Just Sux
|48 min
|Wall specialist
|3
|Abortion - look at the science
|59 min
|ThomasA
|9
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|1 hr
|tina anne
|173
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|the don
|336,900
|Fox is going down (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|2 Dogs
|7,083
|Skype Names
|7 hr
|male2549
|44
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|9 hr
|NYStateOfMind
|44,619
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC