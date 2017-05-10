Ex-restaurateur linked to NYPD probe ...

Ex-restaurateur linked to NYPD probe pleads guilty to Ponzi scheme

A former Manhattan restaurant owner, charged in a case that emerged from a federal corruption investigation of the New York Police Department, has pleaded guilty to running a Ponzi scheme after reaching a deal with federal prosecutors. Hamlet Peralta, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on Thursday before U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan.

