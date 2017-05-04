Ex-police officer convicted in fatal drunken-driving crash
A former New Jersey police officer was convicted Thursday in a wrong-way crash that killed a fellow officer and another man in what prosecutors said was the result of extreme intoxication. Pedro Abad, 29, was found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter, reckless endangerment and other crimes following a two-week trial on Staten Island in New York.
