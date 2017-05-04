Ex-police officer convicted in fatal ...

Ex-police officer convicted in fatal drunken-driving crash

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A former New Jersey police officer was convicted Thursday in a wrong-way crash that killed a fellow officer and another man in what prosecutors said was the result of extreme intoxication. Pedro Abad, 29, was found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter, reckless endangerment and other crimes following a two-week trial on Staten Island in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 4 min Pasquali 17,888
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 19 min ThomasA 314,069
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 25 min Nowhere Man Trump 3,813
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 38 min Katrina34 1,664
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 39 min Princess Hey 16,264
Historians rank Obama 12th greatest President 41 min ThomasA 2
Time to go? (Jun '15) 44 min ThomasA 13,282
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 12 hr Carlos 44,250
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,298 • Total comments across all topics: 280,788,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC