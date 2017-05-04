Every little thing he sells is magic: Sting lists NYC penthouse for $56 million

If your initial bid for Celine Dion's sprawling $38 million estate in Florida was rejected, why not put one in for Sting' s New York City penthouse? It'll only cost you $56 million. The New York Post reports that Sting and his wife Trudie Styler have listed their Manhattan pad at 15 Central Park West.

