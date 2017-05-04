Every little thing he sells is magic: Sting lists NYC penthouse for $56 million
If your initial bid for Celine Dion's sprawling $38 million estate in Florida was rejected, why not put one in for Sting' s New York City penthouse? It'll only cost you $56 million. The New York Post reports that Sting and his wife Trudie Styler have listed their Manhattan pad at 15 Central Park West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXB-FM Knoxville.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|winner
|7,691
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|winner
|17,883
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|winner
|16,261
|MillionaireMatch - #1 Millionaire Dating App Fo...
|2 hr
|MMapp
|1
|5 arrested in ATV bust in NY pine barrens (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|ThisBdumb
|71
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|3 hr
|Guinness Drinker
|3,809
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|3 hr
|Carlos
|44,250
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|rainmaker2016
|1,654
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC