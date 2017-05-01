Etsy replaces CEO, cuts jobs amid sha...

Etsy replaces CEO, cuts jobs amid shareholder pressure

Etsy Inc. is replacing its CEO and cutting jobs as it faces pressure from shareholders upset with its lacklustre profits and anemic stock performance. The online crafts marketplace said Tuesday that it has named board member Josh Silverman as CEO, replacing Chad Dickerson, who also stepped down as board chairman.

