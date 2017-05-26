Eryc Taylor Dance Outreach to Perform at Harlem School of the Arts
Eryc Taylor Dance will present an original work created by ETD Outreach for dancers living in Lantern Community Services ' supportive housing, to premiere during the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance Uptown Arts Stroll on Friday, June 2 with two performances at 4pm and 6pm, Harlem School of the Arts . The performances are free and open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|11 min
|Paul Yanks
|337,150
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|11 min
|Guinness Drinker
|13,915
|Trump Just Sux
|15 min
|Mulvaneys bad breath
|12
|Who cries the most and is the heaviest in topix (Oct '15)
|19 min
|FuMan Chu Yanks
|62
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|21 min
|jimi-yank
|44,754
|Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16)
|27 min
|jackkkyboi
|184
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,657
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|2 hr
|Guinness Drinker
|3,826
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC