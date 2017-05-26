Eryc Taylor Dance Outreach to Perform at Harlem School of the Arts

Eryc Taylor Dance will present an original work created by ETD Outreach for dancers living in Lantern Community Services ' supportive housing, to premiere during the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance Uptown Arts Stroll on Friday, June 2 with two performances at 4pm and 6pm, Harlem School of the Arts . The performances are free and open to the public.

