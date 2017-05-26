Eryc Taylor Dance Outreach to Perform...

Eryc Taylor Dance Outreach to Perform at Harlem School of the Arts

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Eryc Taylor Dance will present an original work created by ETD Outreach for dancers living in Lantern Community Services ' supportive housing, to premiere during the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance Uptown Arts Stroll on Friday, June 2 with two performances at 4pm and 6pm, Harlem School of the Arts . The performances are free and open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 11 min Paul Yanks 337,150
jets talk back (Dec '07) 11 min Guinness Drinker 13,915
Trump Just Sux 15 min Mulvaneys bad breath 12
Poll Who cries the most and is the heaviest in topix (Oct '15) 19 min FuMan Chu Yanks 62
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 21 min jimi-yank 44,754
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 27 min jackkkyboi 184
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Into The Night 63,657
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 2 hr Guinness Drinker 3,826
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Al Franken
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,763 • Total comments across all topics: 281,446,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC