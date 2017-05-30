Eatery With $27 Babka Is First Tenant at Domino Sugar Factory Site
The pricey Clinton Hill-based artisanal eatery Mekelburg's , which features pricey meat, cheese, beer and cakes - $27 for a babka - will open an outpost in a new residential and commercial building that includes a portion of affordable units for subsidized tenants earning as little as $21,772 a year. Owner Alicia Mekelburg will be the anchor tenant in the still-under-construction building with a new bar, restaurant and shop at 325 Kent Ave., the first of five buildings being constructed and redeveloped by Two Trees Management at the old Domino Sugar Factory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|11 min
|Paul Yanks
|337,150
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|11 min
|Guinness Drinker
|13,915
|Trump Just Sux
|15 min
|Mulvaneys bad breath
|12
|Who cries the most and is the heaviest in topix (Oct '15)
|19 min
|FuMan Chu Yanks
|62
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|21 min
|jimi-yank
|44,754
|Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16)
|28 min
|jackkkyboi
|184
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,657
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|2 hr
|Guinness Drinker
|3,826
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC