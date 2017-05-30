Eatery With $27 Babka Is First Tenant at Domino Sugar Factory Site

The pricey Clinton Hill-based artisanal eatery Mekelburg's , which features pricey meat, cheese, beer and cakes - $27 for a babka - will open an outpost in a new residential and commercial building that includes a portion of affordable units for subsidized tenants earning as little as $21,772 a year. Owner Alicia Mekelburg will be the anchor tenant in the still-under-construction building with a new bar, restaurant and shop at 325 Kent Ave., the first of five buildings being constructed and redeveloped by Two Trees Management at the old Domino Sugar Factory.

