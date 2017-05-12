Driver in deadly Philadelphia train crash charged involuntary manslaughter, more
Pennsylvania's top prosecutor on Friday charged the engineer in a deadly 2015 Philadelphia Amtrak train crash with causing a catastrophe Driver in deadly Philadelphia train crash charged in catastrophe Pennsylvania's top prosecutor on Friday charged the engineer in a deadly 2015 Philadelphia Amtrak train crash with causing a catastrophe Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2radwmP Emergency personnel work at the scene of a May 12, 2015, derailment in Philadelphia of an Amtrak train headed to New York. Pennsylvania's top prosecutor on Friday charged the engineer in a deadly 2015 Philadelphia Amtrak train crash with causing a catastrophe, involuntary manslaughter and other crimes.
