DOB blames crane operator for fatal Staten Island accident
The city blames a crane operator for an accident in March that killed a 54-year-old construction worker in Staten Island. Joseph Volpe, who's worked as a master rigger since 1997, allegedly misjudged the crane's load, failed to notify the Department of Buildings of the accident and left the scene, city officials confirmed on Tuesday.
