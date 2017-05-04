Decades-Old Rape of 11-Year-Old Girl Solved With DNA Evidence, DA Says
A cold case rape of an 11-year-old girl on a Hamilton Heights rooftop in the early 1990s was finally solved after law enforcement matched the suspect's DNA to his identity - after he raped a 12-year-old girl in The Bronx last year, prosecutors said Thursday. William Dixon, 58, who pleaded guilty in January to assaulting the Bronx preteen in November 2016, was a match to the genetic evidence from a "John Doe" convicted in 2002 of raping a preteen on a Hamilton Heights apartment roof in 1993, prosecutors said.
