Debate over cultural appropriation a centuries-old battle for indigenous groups
The work of Toronto painter Amanda PL is infused with bright colours and bold outlines often associated with an indigenous art style. But for many of those familiar with the Woodland School of Art, as the genre is also known, it smacks of cultural appropriation by a young artist with no claim to the tradition.
