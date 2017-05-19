Deadly Times Square crash: Suspect al...

Deadly Times Square crash: Suspect allegedly said he wanted to 'kill them all'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

In this image made from video provided by Oscar Navarro Reyes, Richard Rojas is arrested after a fatal automobile accident on New York City's Times Square, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Authorities and witnesses said Rojas drove his car the wrong way up a Times Square street and plowed into pedestrians on the sidewalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 27 min TMAN_Mets 44,546
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 53 min huntcoyotes 151
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr _FLATLINE-------- 16,398
Don't fall for it people the rock 2 hr Wall specialist 3
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 2 hr Wall specialist 3,675
Skype Names 3 hr Mysterymanj 36
DWAYNE JOHNSON and TOM HANKS to RUN in 2020 4 hr Wall specialist 3
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 7 hr Paul Yanks 336,776
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 16 hr blondeestarx 1,736
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,325 • Total comments across all topics: 281,167,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC