David Ben-Gurion comes to New York

There are 1 comment on the WNYC-AM New York story from 14 hrs ago, titled David Ben-Gurion comes to New York.

Premier David Ben-Gurion, right, of Israel smiles as he poses with a scroll of the city after it was presented to him by Mayor Vincent Impellitteri during ceremonies at New York's City Hall, 1951. David Ben-Gurion comes to New York in these two reports, one from City Hall, the other from the Waldorf-Astoria.

Rome

Bronx, NY

Who!?!
New York, NY

