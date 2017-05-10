David Ben-Gurion comes to New York
There are 1 comment on the WNYC-AM New York story from 14 hrs ago, titled David Ben-Gurion comes to New York. In it, WNYC-AM New York reports that:
Premier David Ben-Gurion, right, of Israel smiles as he poses with a scroll of the city after it was presented to him by Mayor Vincent Impellitteri during ceremonies at New York's City Hall, 1951. David Ben-Gurion comes to New York in these two reports, one from City Hall, the other from the Waldorf-Astoria.
#1 13 hrs ago
Who!?!
