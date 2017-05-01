Dad Who Stabbed Kidnapper for Snatching 1-Month-Old Son Under Arrest: NYPD

An enraged Brooklyn dad got bloody revenge on a man who snatched his 1-month-old baby, chasing the kidnapper down the street and stabbing him - ultimately leaving the man brain dead, the NYPD and prosecutors said. Oleh Dubrovskyy and his neighbor Stanislav Bochkarev, both 27, began arguing inside their apartment building on Ocean Avenue near Glenwood Road about 4 a.m. Saturday.

