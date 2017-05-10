DA office won't prosecute schools wor...

DA office won't prosecute schools worker charged in NYC robberies

8 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Queens prosecutors have declined to prosecute a city schools paraprofessional accused by cops of moonlighting as a robber and sticking up three spas at knifepoint, officials said Thursday. Christian Shulterbrandt, 32, a Department of Education paraprofessional, was arrested 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in Queens.

