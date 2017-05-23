Cuts: Tour the New York State Pavilion, another Jehovah's Witnesses site sells, and more
It's not every day that you get to venture inside the New York State Pavilion at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, but a lucky group of 20 will be able to do just that very soon. Untapped Cities is offering a free, one-time tour of the iconic, Philip Johnson-designed structure on June 10. Those interested will have to enter a giveaway , and Untapped Cities will then pick the 20 winners who will get to go on the tour, and learn about the different groups currently involved with the pavilion, spend time walking around and inside the pavilion, and learn about the challenges of developing the space for future uses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|2 min
|40ish
|16,482
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|5 min
|The Feed Store Boys
|3,736
|Fox is going down (Dec '09)
|53 min
|2 Dogs
|7,083
|Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11)
|55 min
|2 Dogs
|1,088
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|314,351
|Trump Just Sux
|2 hr
|Liar Don
|1
|The United Hates of America (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|2 Dogs
|2,909
|Skype Names
|4 hr
|male2549
|44
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|6 hr
|NYStateOfMind
|44,619
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC