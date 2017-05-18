Crown Heights Homeless Shelter Can't ...

Crown Heights Homeless Shelter Can't Move In Any New Families, Judge Rules

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: DNAinfo.com

A day after a Crown Heights homeless shelter opened its doors to 10 families, opponents successfully convinced a judge to temporarily block any new residents from entering, according to plaintiffs of a new lawsuit and city officials. A Brooklyn Supreme Court judge on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order blocking more families from moving into the shelter at 267 Rogers Ave. , according to the city and a representative of the Crown Street Block Association, which filed a lawsuit to stop the opening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 28 min Katrina34 17,955
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 28 min Katrina34 16,379
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr Old Millennia Tramp 3,642
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 3 hr Unbiased Chargers... 44,507
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 3 hr Paul Yanks 336,712
Fox is going down (Dec '09) 3 hr 2 Dogs 7,064
Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11) 3 hr 2 Dogs 1,081
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 12 hr Katrina34 1,736
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,803 • Total comments across all topics: 281,112,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC