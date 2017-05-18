Crown Heights Homeless Shelter Can't Move In Any New Families, Judge Rules

A day after a Crown Heights homeless shelter opened its doors to 10 families, opponents successfully convinced a judge to temporarily block any new residents from entering, according to plaintiffs of a new lawsuit and city officials. A Brooklyn Supreme Court judge on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order blocking more families from moving into the shelter at 267 Rogers Ave. , according to the city and a representative of the Crown Street Block Association, which filed a lawsuit to stop the opening.

