Creep used Snapchat to lure teen on s...

Creep used Snapchat to lure teen on sex-filled trip 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

A career criminal from Queens used Snapchat to lure a troubled 16-year-old Australian runaway to LA, where she joined him on a road trip to New York that featured stops for sex in several states, officials say. Two months later, Price sent the girl, whose name was withheld because of her age, about $1,500 and she flew to California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 18 min jimi-yank 44,419
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 23 min Ben 1,724
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr cpeter1313 314,218
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 2 hr TRUMP ADMENSTRUAT... 3,781
TRUMP's FIRST 100 DAYS - Still Trying ! 2 hr TRUMP ADMENSTRUAT... 1
Trump says Comey should hope there are no 'tape... 2 hr Donnie Darko Trump 1
Dwayne Johnson would make a great president 2 hr Mick Foley - Pundit 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,240 • Total comments across all topics: 280,983,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC