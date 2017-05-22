Crazed Times Square driver got off ea...

Crazed Times Square driver got off easy after second DWI arrest

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The deranged driver who terrorized Times Square last week got a pass from the judge in his 2015 drunken driving case - his second - when she declined to order his use of an ignition interlock device, court records show. Richard Rojas, 26, was before Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Melissa Crane on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Job Corps expels 4 students (May '07) 6 min Danielle 1,095
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 33 min Paul Yanks 336,850
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 33 min Hillary LOST 3,715
DWAYNE JOHNSON and TOM HANKS to RUN in 2020 1 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 9
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 2 hr FuMan Chu Yanks 44,584
Grads walk out on U.S. VP Pence at Notre Dame c... 2 hr Wall specialist 2
Democrat are so so edgy 2 hr Mighty righty 4
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 16 hr Jayz1992 1,737
Skype Names Sun Bob smith 37
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,102 • Total comments across all topics: 281,208,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC