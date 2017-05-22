Crazed Times Square driver got off easy after second DWI arrest
The deranged driver who terrorized Times Square last week got a pass from the judge in his 2015 drunken driving case - his second - when she declined to order his use of an ignition interlock device, court records show. Richard Rojas, 26, was before Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Melissa Crane on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Job Corps expels 4 students (May '07)
|6 min
|Danielle
|1,095
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|33 min
|Paul Yanks
|336,850
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|33 min
|Hillary LOST
|3,715
|DWAYNE JOHNSON and TOM HANKS to RUN in 2020
|1 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|9
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|2 hr
|FuMan Chu Yanks
|44,584
|Grads walk out on U.S. VP Pence at Notre Dame c...
|2 hr
|Wall specialist
|2
|Democrat are so so edgy
|2 hr
|Mighty righty
|4
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|Jayz1992
|1,737
|Skype Names
|Sun
|Bob smith
|37
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC