Cops: Teens busted for arson after lighting sneakers on fire

Two Staten Island teens are accused of arson after lighting a pair of sneakers on fire at a Prince's Bay home on Saturday, police allege. At around 1 a.m., Matthew Foronjy, 18, and George Figueroa, 18, were apprehended after damaging the sneakers that were on the back steps of a house on the 5000 block of Amboy Road, according to allegations in court documents.

