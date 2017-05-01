Cops: Teens busted for arson after li...

Cops: Teens busted for arson after lighting sneakers on fire

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

Two Staten Island teens are accused of arson after lighting a pair of sneakers on fire at a Prince's Bay home on Saturday, police allege. At around 1 a.m., Matthew Foronjy, 18, and George Figueroa, 18, were apprehended after damaging the sneakers that were on the back steps of a house on the 5000 block of Amboy Road, according to allegations in court documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 39 min TMAN_Mets 44,222
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 4 hr unreals_dad 16,250
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 4 hr unreals_dad 17,873
Why indian are labelled as turdskin in west (Aug '12) 5 hr Turdskin Howell d... 12
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 6 hr Paul Yanks 336,246
Fox is going down (Dec '09) 7 hr 2 Dogs 7,043
Butt shots connect 7 hr Emoneyx 1
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 7 hr Bloody Bill Anderson 3,775
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 20 hr Ben 1,580
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,386 • Total comments across all topics: 280,735,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC