Cops hunt pair who robbed Queens auto...

Cops hunt pair who robbed Queens auto body shop at gunpoint

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Cops are looking for two crooks who ordered a Queens auto body shop owner and four employees of to the ground and robbed them at gunpoint Saturday, authorities said. The bandits entered Ozone Auto Body at Rockaway Blvd. near 125 St. in South Ozone Park around 1:15 p.m. Once inside, they flashed silver handguns and forced the owner and his employees to the floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 26 min rainmaker2016 16,339
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 36 min Jimiyanks 336,540
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 42 min Goober of Glovers... 3,805
WHO will Be The NEXT Mrs. Trump ? 1 hr Mighty righty 2
The BIGGLIEST BALD-FACED LIAR in AMERICAN HISTO... 1 hr Mighty righty 5
HOW can We SAVE the WORLD from CAPITALISM ?! 1 hr Mighty righty 34
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr Paul Yanks 44,448
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr John-K 314,248
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 6 hr Jimiyanks 1,726
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,541 • Total comments across all topics: 281,015,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC