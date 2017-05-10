Cops hunt pair who robbed Queens auto body shop at gunpoint

Cops are looking for two crooks who ordered a Queens auto body shop owner and four employees of to the ground and robbed them at gunpoint Saturday, authorities said. The bandits entered Ozone Auto Body at Rockaway Blvd. near 125 St. in South Ozone Park around 1:15 p.m. Once inside, they flashed silver handguns and forced the owner and his employees to the floor.

