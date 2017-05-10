Cops hunt pair who robbed Queens auto body shop at gunpoint
Cops are looking for two crooks who ordered a Queens auto body shop owner and four employees of to the ground and robbed them at gunpoint Saturday, authorities said. The bandits entered Ozone Auto Body at Rockaway Blvd. near 125 St. in South Ozone Park around 1:15 p.m. Once inside, they flashed silver handguns and forced the owner and his employees to the floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|26 min
|rainmaker2016
|16,339
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|36 min
|Jimiyanks
|336,540
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|42 min
|Goober of Glovers...
|3,805
|WHO will Be The NEXT Mrs. Trump ?
|1 hr
|Mighty righty
|2
|The BIGGLIEST BALD-FACED LIAR in AMERICAN HISTO...
|1 hr
|Mighty righty
|5
|HOW can We SAVE the WORLD from CAPITALISM ?!
|1 hr
|Mighty righty
|34
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|Paul Yanks
|44,448
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|John-K
|314,248
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Jimiyanks
|1,726
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC