Cops bust suspected drunken Staten Island driver who hit pole
Cops arrested an apparently drunken motorist who slammed into a pole in Staten Island early Saturday, seriously injuring his two passengers, officials said. First responders found the mangled sedan wrapped around the pole on Hylan Blvd. and Arden Ave. in Eltingville after the driver lost control about 3:45 a.m. Medics rushed his two passengers - a 60-year-old woman with neck and back pain and a 55-year-old woman with serious head trauma - to Staten Island University Hospital North, according to authorities.
|
