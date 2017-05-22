Cops arrest man suspected of pummeling 2 strangers in Manhattan
A man suspected of viciously beating two strangers on an Inwood street - leaving one near death - was arrested Monday, cops said. Branlee Gonzalez, 18, of The Bronx turned himself into police for the brutal beating Thursday that left the 69-year-old victim in critical condition.
