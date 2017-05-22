Cops arrest man suspected of pummelin...

Cops arrest man suspected of pummeling 2 strangers in Manhattan

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

A man suspected of viciously beating two strangers on an Inwood street - leaving one near death - was arrested Monday, cops said. Branlee Gonzalez, 18, of The Bronx turned himself into police for the brutal beating Thursday that left the 69-year-old victim in critical condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 314,304
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 hr Ribbie 336,851
FORREST GUMP to RUN for VICE-PRESIDENT ! 3 hr ThomasA 5
last post wins! (Jun '10) 3 hr Princess Hey 26,738
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 3 hr Paul Yanks 44,585
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 3 hr rainmaker2016 16,430
Time to go? (Jun '15) 3 hr ThomasA 13,352
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 5 hr Hillary LOST 3,715
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 21 hr Jayz1992 1,737
Skype Names Sun Bob smith 37
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,212,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC