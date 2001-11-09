College student beaten and robbed by masked men shouting racial slurs 0:0
There are 2 comments on the New York Post story from Saturday May 27, titled College student beaten and robbed by masked men shouting racial slurs 0:0. In it, New York Post reports that:
Three ski-mask wearing thugs grabbed a college student on a Queens street and tossed him in the back of a van where they beat robbed and shouted racial slurs at him, police said Friday. The 21-year-old student at New York City College of Technology in Brooklyn was walking on 165th Street near 81st Avenue in Hillcrest Thursday at 4:35 p.m. when a black van pulled up alongside him.
#1 Tuesday May 30
The majority of these cases turn out to be false, and the hoaxers usually are playing the go fund me lottery. These hoaxes always happen in the highest concentrations of fruity liberal white populations in the country.
#2 1 hr ago
Liberal Hillary Clinton voting Nuhyukuhs sure know how to keep minorities down. No wonder the minorities are were grinning and had extra spring in their steps on 9/11/2001.
