Cocaine-dealing teacher testifies in ...

Cocaine-dealing teacher testifies in NYC murder case

Quran Pender leaves court with detective investigators after testifying in the trial of Lloyd McKenzie on Tuesday in New York. A small-time actor and California school teacher who led a double life as a cross-country drug trafficker testified in a Manhattan murder case Tuesday.

