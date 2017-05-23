Cocaine-dealing teacher testifies in NYC murder case
Quran Pender leaves court with detective investigators after testifying in the trial of Lloyd McKenzie on Tuesday in New York. A small-time actor and California school teacher who led a double life as a cross-country drug trafficker testified in a Manhattan murder case Tuesday.
