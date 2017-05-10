Brooklyn Criminal Court quickly reopens despite fire that injured eight
A fire broke out at the Kings County Criminal Court which led to an evacuation of the entire building and injuries to eight court officers, according to the FDNY. The criminal court, a 10-story building located at 120 Schermerhorn St. in Downtown Brooklyn, caught fire at approximately 4:04 p.m., according to FDNY officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|2 min
|SweLL GirL
|16,321
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|8 min
|SweLL GirL
|17,923
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|21 min
|Truth is might
|314,204
|¥ the alphabet game ¥ (Oct '11)
|4 hr
|winner
|3,536
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|6 hr
|Paul Yanks
|44,414
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|6 hr
|Paul Yanks
|336,458
|Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|Smoothguy100
|181
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|rainmaker2016
|1,702
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|11 hr
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|3,780
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC