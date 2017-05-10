Brooklyn Criminal Court quickly reope...

Brooklyn Criminal Court quickly reopens despite fire that injured eight

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

A fire broke out at the Kings County Criminal Court which led to an evacuation of the entire building and injuries to eight court officers, according to the FDNY. The criminal court, a 10-story building located at 120 Schermerhorn St. in Downtown Brooklyn, caught fire at approximately 4:04 p.m., according to FDNY officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 2 min SweLL GirL 16,321
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 8 min SweLL GirL 17,923
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 21 min Truth is might 314,204
¥ the alphabet game ¥ (Oct '11) 4 hr winner 3,536
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 6 hr Paul Yanks 44,414
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 6 hr Paul Yanks 336,458
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 7 hr Smoothguy100 181
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 11 hr rainmaker2016 1,702
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 11 hr Bloody Bill Anderson 3,780
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,121 • Total comments across all topics: 280,974,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC