Bronx street renamed 'Kalief Browder Way' on his 24th birthday

A Bronx streetcorner was renamed Thursday in honor of Kalief Browder, whose 2015 suicide shined a spotlight on conditions at the troubled Rikers Island jail facility. Browder, who would have celebrated his 24th birthday Thursday, hanged himself two years ago in his family's Bronx home, after spending three horrific years in Rikers awaiting a trial that never happened.

