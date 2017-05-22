Boy, 11, accidentally shoots Queens t...

Boy, 11, accidentally shoots Queens teacher with BB gun

Intermediate School 5 on Jacobus St. by 51st Ave. in Elmhurst, Queens, where a boy's BB gun went off and struck a teacher. An 11-year-old boy accidentally shot his teacher in the ankle with a BB gun at a Queens school Monday, police said.

