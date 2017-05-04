Bomb suspect: FBI got interviews unde...

Bomb suspect: FBI got interviews under misleading circumstances

15 hrs ago

The suspect in a high-profile bombing case says federal law enforcement officers improperly questioned him and obtained a hair sample under cloudy circumstances, according to court records obtained by CNN. In an affidavit filed Friday in federal court in Manhattan, the suspect in the September 2016 bombing in New York's Chelsea neighborhood outlines his encounters with FBI agents and other law enforcement, beginning with his arrest in Linden, New Jersey.

