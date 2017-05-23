Body found in Queens park identified ...

Body found in Queens park identified as teen member of MS-13 gang

7 hrs ago

Cops have identified the person whose decomposed body was found in a Queens park as a teenage member of the MS-13 gang, police sources said Tuesday. He was discovered by a bird watcher in Alley Pond Park on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

