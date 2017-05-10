Bloomberg leads big New York donors i...

Bloomberg leads big New York donors in school choice debate

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 2 min Paul Yanks 44,431
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 16 min YANKEES 4 LIFE 336,475
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 18 min SweLL GirL 16,330
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr NEMO 3,790
Time to go? (Jun '15) 1 hr Conjob 13,301
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 1 hr SweLL GirL 17,934
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr cpeter1313 314,243
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 6 hr Ben 1,725
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,350 • Total comments across all topics: 281,006,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC